26.9 C
Solomon Islands
Saturday, April 18, 2020
HEALTH

MHMS plan to establish quarantine facilities at provinces

Admin - 0
BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO MINISTRY of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) plans to establish quarantine facilities at the provinces...
    POLITICS
    Latest from Solomon Islands Politics

    Friend in deed

    Honiara Alfred Sasako - 0
    Solomon Islands and China sign multi-million-dollar development package for covid-19, rehab & 2023 Pacific Games By Alfred Sasako
    MPS silent over $250K repatriation fund

    Honiara Jennifer Kusapa - 0
    BY JENNIFER KUSAPA MEMBERS of Parliament have been silent over the $250,000 Members Discretionary Fund that was announced by...
    Omission of s.66 (1) of the repealed act from the new electoral law demoralises lawyers

    Honiara Alfred Sasako - 0
    By Alfred Sasako THE absence of section 66(1) in the new Electoral Act 2018 is reportedly having a demoralising...

    Parliament to reconvene for emergency meeting next week

    Honiara Eddie Osifelo - 0
    By EDDIE OSIFELO PARLIAMENT will reconvene on Monday, April 6 to discuss the extension of the State of Emergency to four...

    DCGA committed in delivering policy priorities: PM

    Honiara Admin - 0
    PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the National Government is fully committed in delivering its policy priorities in the interests of peace, unity,...

    Parliament ‘likely’ to resume in March

    Honiara Eddie Osifelo - 0
    By EDDIE OSIFELO PARLIAMENT is expected to resume its meeting in March, says clerk David Kusilifu. This...

    SPORTS
    Local and International sport news and updates

    BUSINESS
    Finance and business news

    Friend in deed

    Honiara Alfred Sasako - 0
    Solomon Islands and China sign multi-million-dollar development package for covid-19, rehab & 2023 Pacific Games By Alfred Sasako SOLOMON Islands and China have signed...
    Schools to remain closed: Rodie

    Education Mavis Podokolo - 0
    BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO SCHOOLS in the country will still remain closed as the emergency period is extended another four months. This was revealed...
    SICCI facilitates lockdown exemption for businesses

    Business Press Release - 0
    THE Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) is facilitating the exemption process for companies and businesses providing essential services, to remain operational during a potential lockdown once imposed...
    Govt to repatriate nationals when QPCR machine is ready for testing

    News Eddie Osifelo - 0
    By EDDIE OSIFELO THE Government will start repatriate Solomon Islands nationals living overseas when the quantitative PCR instrument (QPCR) machine is ready to do testing on the...
    CSSI Commissioner summoned

    Honiara Jennifer Kusapa - 0
    BY JENNIFER KUSAPA COMMISSIONER of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) was been summoned to appear in court on Tuesday 14th April. Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi...
    NRH restricts visitors to hospital

    Breaking News Admin - 0
    NATIONAL Referral Hospital (NRH) is implementing special emergency measures to respond to the threat of the new Coronavirus (COVID–19). Medical Superintendent (MS)...

    Third COVID – 19 Suspected Case Tests Negative

    Breaking News Admin - 0
    RESULTS of the third suspected Coronavirus case of Solomon Islands that was sent to Australia over the weekend has tested Negative.

    Second COVID-19 suspected case test Negative

    Breaking News Admin - 0
    No confirm COVID -19 case in Solomon Islands RESULTS of the second suspected Coronavirus case of Solomon Islands that...

    Check’em properly

    Breaking News Mike Puia - 0
    Renbel premier calls on national government to do thorough screening of ships allowed into the province By Mike Puia
