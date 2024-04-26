Juvenile in 8 arrested over election related incident

In Small Malaita, eight individuals including a juvenile were apprehended over the weekend amid escalating tensions related to the elections.

The detainees, hailing from the same area, allegedly initiated arguments between supporters of losing and winning candidates, resulting in the destruction of water supplies and residential properties in the Bulu community on Saturday and Sunday.

Malaita police commander Superintendent Lesley Killi confirmed that the arrests occurred on Sunday, with the suspects currently held in custody in Auki as law enforcement agencies proceed with their inquiries.

By William Ekotani

Stringer, Malaita