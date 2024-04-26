‘Peaceful elections’

BY MORRIS NAFU

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) has acknowledged all candidates, political parties, observers and the citizens of Solomon Islands for a national joint election.

The Commission’s acknowledgment comes in light of the commendable conduct exhibited throughout both the voting and counting processes.

Chairlady of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC), Teasi Sanga highlighted the significance of the collective effort in upholding the democratic values of the nation.

Mrs Sanga described the National Joint Election as the largest and first of its kind to host three (3) elections at the same time – National, Provincial and Honiara City Council (HCC).

The peaceful participation witnessed during the electoral proceedings underscores the commitment of Solomon Islands to a fair and transparent democratic process, she said.

The National Joint Election, which saw candidates vying for various political positions, witnessed a notable absence of disruptions or instances of unrest.

This peaceful environment not only reflects positively on the electoral process but also speaks volumes about the maturity and civility of the Solomon Islands’ political landscape, she said.

The SIEC’s acknowledgment serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit demonstrated by all stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

“By embracing peaceful participation, which reaffirmed dedication to democracy and the rule of law in the Solomon Islands.”

Sanga salutes all participating organisations and individuals and calls for continued engagement and cooperation among all parties to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a prosperous democratic future for the Solomon Islands.