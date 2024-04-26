Man arrested for fatal attack on elder brother over Ngali-Nut tree row

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Kirakira has arrested and remanded a 35-year-old man following a tragic incident in Makira province on April 10.

Deputy Commissioner Juanita Matanga provided an update to the media yesterday, confirming that the suspect is currently in custody awaiting charges to be laid.

Ms Matanga said the incident occurred on April 10, 2024, at Hao village in Makira-Ulawa province, where the suspect fatally attacked his 40-year-old elder brother with a bush knife.

The attack came about from an argument over a ngali-nut tree, which the suspect intended to mill for timber for his house, but the deceased opposed.

According to DC Matanga, during a heated argument, the suspect seized the deceased’s bush knife and inflicted two fatal wounds. The first cut struck the victim’s back shoulder, followed by a second cut to the neck, resulting in the death of the deceased.

She said the suspect after the incident fled to Kirakira police station for safety, leaving the deceased near their residence.

Police officers in Kirakira alerted about the attack, arrest the suspect and remanding him at Kirakira Correctional Centre.

DC Matanga urged the community to remain calm as the police conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. She also appealed to anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist the authorities.

She said an autopsy has been performed as part of the ongoing police investigation.