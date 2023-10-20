ANOTHER PROBLEM

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Security firms urges GOC to release upfront payment for mobilisation

BY NED GAGAHE

Several security firms contracted to provide their services at the Pacific Games are calling on the Games Organising Committee (GOC) and the National Hosting Authority to release their first batch of payment.

The security firms were supposed to have been paid 50 percent of their dues as mobilisation funds immediately after they signed their contracts last month. The remaining half to be paid at the end of the event.

To date, nothing has been paid, and the security services say GOC officials dealing with them are playing delay tactics, which will only serve to ruin this important service for the Games.

Many of these security firms are yet to mobilise their personnel to their assigned venues because of this delay by GOC.

With only 31 days before the Pacific Games is scheduled to kick off from November 19 to December 2 in Honiara, it is crucial that the security firms are well prepared and ready.

Island Sun understands 12 private firms have been approved and have signed their contract to deliver security services during the games.

Speaking to Island Sun yesterday, Managing Director of Liberty Security Services said they are still waiting.

Fred Yakasa said under the terms of contract they should be receiving the 50 percent to assist them in their mobilisation effort.

He said the delay has negatively affected their preparations.

Similar sentiments were echoed by one of the co-directors of Guadalcanal Plains Security Firm, Henry Saea.

Mr Saea said after the company signed the contract in late September, they are yet to mobilise their security officers to their designated sites because they have not yet received any funds from GOC.

“This has really affected our preparations, it is a costly exercise to mobilize our workers, logistical aspect. The authorities are aware of this, they should act accordingly because it is in the contract.” Mr. Saea said.

GOC has been contacted for comments.