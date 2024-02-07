Politics
Wale says SI need serious change in gov’t and leadership
SOLOMON Islands do not have the option of business as usual – change must come says former Opposition Leader Matthew Wale.Wale who is also the former MP for Aoke/Langalanga is the wing leader of the Solomon Islands Democratic Party (SIDP).…
Government to pursue 9 of 22 provisions in Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2023
By EDDIE OSIFELO The Solomon Islands government has made the decision to move forward with 9 out of the 22 provisions proposed in the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2023, as recommended by the Electoral Commission. Prime Minister Sogavare, addressing Parliament during…
Political controversy surrounding constitution amendment bill unfolds in SI
By EDDIE OSIFELO In a startling turn of events, the Parliament of the Solomon Islands failed to proceed with the first and second reading of the Constitution (Amendment) (Constituent Assembly) Bill 2023, after the bill did not appear on the…
Wale calls on Minister Avui to resign
LEADER of Opposition Matthew Wale has called on the Minister of Lands & Housing, Ishmael Avui to issue a public apology and resign from his portfolio. Failing which, Wale said the Prime Minister should immediately remove Minister Avui from Cabinet.…
Sogavare missed meeting with US Republican senators
By EDDIE OSIFELO In an unexpected turn of events, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Solomon Islands was unable to honour an appointment with two visiting Republican Senators from the United States, Deal Dunn and Amata Radewagen, along with their…
Australian minister denies reports of funding diversion from Solomon Islands
Pat Conroy, the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Minister for Defence Industry refuted media reports claiming that Australia is diverting funding from the Solomon Islands. The clarification came after William Goti, a year three Bachelor Accounting…
Sports
SI Netball Coach lauds Team’s performance
BY INDY MAEALASIA SOLOMON Islands Netball’s Coach is confident that her team has greatly improved despite suffering a heavy loss to Fiji 25:90 at the Friendship hall yesterday. Coach, Martha Tolia commented on the performance of her team after the…
Solomon Islands Men’s Rugby 7s Team Ends Pacific Games Journey in Quarterfinals
By EDDIE OSIFELO The journey of Solomon Islands’ men’s rugby 7s team at the XVII Pacific Games came to a halt in the quarterfinals, as they faced a crushing defeat against flying Fiji with a score of 74-0 at the…
We lost our game, but still proud of our team efforts: Masaea
BY JENNIFER KUSAPA DESPITE the loss in in their final game against Tonga, Alex Masaea, a thirty-year-old player representing the Solomon Islands in men’s basketball at the Pacific Games, remains proud of his team’s efforts. In an interview with Island…
ANOTHER PROBLEM
Security firms urges GOC to release upfront payment for mobilisation BY NED GAGAHE Several security firms contracted to provide their services at the Pacific Games are calling on the Games Organising Committee (GOC) and the National Hosting Authority to release…
NOT A MISTAKE
Purchase of ‘Sports Legacy House’ is aimed at delivering quality games says Christian Nieng WHAT has been circulated over the print and social media pertaining to the purchase of the ‘Sport Legacy House’ is not a mistake as portrayed and…
It is worth trying
BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR AN award-winning female Journalist and dedicated health reporter Mavis Nishimura Podokolo has taken up a new challenge in her career as Journalist in the area of Sports media. Ms Podokolo has falling in love with sports…
Letters
Violence as a Human Rights abuse
DEAR EDITOR, A worrying number of women in the Solomon Islands experience domestic violence. Statistics have shown almost 64% of women in our society have encountered domestic violence at some point in their lives. Others never pursue help since domestic…
Violation of Human Rights
Dear Editor, As a concerned citizen of this country, I strongly urge our government to recognize the rights of persons with disabilities and hold perpetrators accountable. I am deeply saddened to learn that in West Honiara, a 40-year-old man has…
Chinese companies and domestic politics
AN OBSERVER THE row between the national government and the Malaita Provincial Government (MPG) has degenerated to a level that is politically unhealthy and could have an adverse impact on infrastructure developments on Malaita. There is enough blame to go…
VIEWPOINT- Virivolomo and his misconstrued facts
CELSUS TALIFILU Brisbane AVIATION Permanent Secretary Moses Virivolomo’s attempt to denounce what was said about his conduct in Auki is a desperate attempt to misconstrue real facts that were supplied to the premier from his executive in Auki. My…
A Chinese New Year story
DEAR EDITOR, in the late 50’s I was a young soldier serving in the New Territories in Hong Kong and I have been busy putting together my memories of those earlier years into a chapter of a new novel, I…
Offers of support from visiting diplomatic envoys
DEAR EDITOR, a letter of mine was published in your newspaper yesterday in which I had mentioned that my website – www.solomonislandsinfocus.com – which I had designed and introduce some four years ago to bring news of events in the…
Local News
PNG insurer Trans Pacific enters SI market with Tower Insurance takeover
BY NED GAGAHE A leading Papua New Guinea owned insurer Trans Pacific Assurance Limited has expanded its operation into the Solomon Islands with the historic acquisition of Tower Insurance last Monday. Trans Pacific announced its groundbreaking takeover of Tower business…
Aqorau optimistic 2024 full staff
BY NED GAGAHE Professor Transform Aqorau, SINU Vice Chansellor is optimistic that SINU will begin this year with full complete staff. In his personal reflection for 2023, Aqorau said last year the institution has been without substantive Deans for some…
HIGH SWELLS
-Low-lying communities across country report unprecedented sea water inundation -Makira communities hit hard, survivors share experience BY JENNIFER KUSAPA A series of high swells is causing havoc in low-lying coastal areas and atolls across the country facing the northern side…
Fresh drinking water supply for North West Choiseul
The people of North West Choiseul welcomed the handover ceremony to mark the completion of SITCo’s project Splash in their area which provides them access to clean water. The project whilst funded by SITCo is done in partnership with YWAM…
STOP PRANK CALLS
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of St John’s Service warns of prank calls BY INDY MAEALASIA CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Saint John’s Ambulance Service Solomon Islands, Michael Andrew has warned the general public from using their service’s toll-free number to…
Urgent need for public toilets in Tulagi Market
BY JENNIFER KUSAPA MARKET vendors at Tulagi Central Islands demand the province pay immediate attention to the absence of public toilets at the Tulagi Market. One of the regular market vendors informed this paper that ever since the market house…