Politics

Wale says SI need serious change in gov’t and leadership

AdminFeb 7, 20243 min read

SOLOMON Islands do not have the option of business as usual – change must come says former Opposition Leader Matthew…

BusinessLocal NewsNews

PNG insurer Trans Pacific enters SI market with Tower Insurance takeover

AdminFeb 5, 2024
Aqorau optimistic 2024 full staff
EducationLocal NewsNews

Aqorau optimistic 2024 full staff

Ofani EremaeJan 23, 2024

Politics

Wale calls on Minister Avui to resign

LEADER of Opposition Matthew Wale has called on the Minister of Lands & Housing, Ishmael Avui to issue a public apology and resign from his portfolio. Failing which, Wale said the Prime Minister should immediately remove Minister Avui from Cabinet.…

Sports

SI Netball Coach lauds Team’s performance

BY INDY MAEALASIA SOLOMON Islands Netball’s Coach is confident that her team has greatly improved despite suffering a heavy loss to Fiji 25:90 at the Friendship hall yesterday. Coach, Martha Tolia commented on the performance of her team after the…

ANOTHER PROBLEM

Security firms urges GOC to release upfront payment for mobilisation BY NED GAGAHE Several security firms contracted to provide their services at the Pacific Games are calling on the Games Organising Committee (GOC) and the National Hosting Authority to release…

NOT A MISTAKE

Purchase of ‘Sports Legacy House’ is aimed at delivering quality games says Christian Nieng WHAT has been circulated over the print and social media pertaining to the purchase of the ‘Sport Legacy House’ is not a mistake as portrayed and…

It is worth trying

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR AN award-winning female Journalist and dedicated health reporter Mavis Nishimura Podokolo has taken up a new challenge in her career as Journalist in the area of Sports media. Ms Podokolo has falling in love with sports…

Letters

Violence as a Human Rights abuse

DEAR EDITOR, A worrying number of wom­en in the Solomon Islands experience domestic vio­lence. Statistics have shown al­most 64% of women in our society have encountered domestic violence at some point in their lives. Others never pursue help since domestic…

Violation of Human Rights

Dear Editor, As a concerned citizen of this country, I strongly urge our government to recognize the rights of persons with disabilities and hold perpetrators accountable. I am deeply saddened to learn that in West Honiara, a 40-year-old man has…

Local News

HIGH SWELLS

-Low-lying communities across country report unprecedented sea water inundation -Makira communities hit hard, survivors share experience BY JENNIFER KUSAPA A series of high swells is causing havoc in low-lying coastal areas and atolls across the country facing the northern side…

STOP PRANK CALLS

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of St John’s Service warns of prank calls BY INDY MAEALASIA CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Saint John’s Ambulance Service Solomon Islands, Michael Andrew has warned the general public from using their service’s toll-free number to…