USOTASI eyes debut at DC Park Rugby 7s

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

NEWLY introduced Rugby Club USOTASI Rugby team is gearing up for the upcoming DC Park Rugby Sevens -Solbrew Series set for next month at DC Park in East Honiara.

Team Manager Carlwyn Tengemoana told SunSPORTS that it’s a new team established for the DC Park rugby 7s tournament.

Tengemoana also calls on interested rugby 7s players to join the team because allowance will be provided for the players.

“The team will be competing in the Men’s Open Division, so the team is aiming for a total of 12 players.

“Any interested player is free to submit his name to join the team.

“For the start, each player will receive an allowance of $500.00 each,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DC Park Rugby Sevens – Solbrew Series is scheduled for Friday 14th to Sunday 16th of June 2024.

The three-day rugby 7s tourney is sponsored by DJ Graphics Ltd, Unisound Enterprises, and Solomon Breweries Company and competition will be delivered for Men’s and Women’s Opens, Youth Boys, and Social Men’s teams.

“The four divisions will accommodate a total of 30 teams, 56 matches, and 450 participants.

Registration is currently open and teams wishing to participate may call 7412184 or email [email protected].

The total number of competitive participants is expected to be exactly 450 over the three-day event.

The registration fee for the Men’s division is $2,000, while the registration fee for all other divisions is $1,500.