ASAF Academy Feminine Welcomes Ileen Peqi

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

The Champions of the first edition of the Oceania Women’s Champions League, New Caledonia, ASAF Academy Feminine, received their new inclusion, the Solomon Islands national women’s team captain, Ileen Peqi.

A statement from ASAF Academy Feminine welcomes Peqi while looking forward to her contribution to the team this season.

“We are proud to recruit the captain of the Solomon Islands national team and Koloale Women’s Football Team, Ileen Peqi, for the 2024 season.

“Hoping that this experience will create future opportunities for female footballers in Oceania.

“Welcome to Ileen Peqi,” the team statement reads.

The statement further revealed that this marks a historic moment for women’s football in both countries and likely in Oceania.

“This player will bring her experience to the team during the championship,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the team beat Ne Drehu/DAC 1-0 in its first Championship match on Saturday.