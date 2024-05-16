WARRIORS EXITS

.. Heartbreak for Solomon Warriors FC as Oceania Champions League Journey Ends

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

TELEKOM Super League (TSL) champions Solomon Warriors Football Club (FC) have exited the Oceania Champions League 2024 in Tahiti after failing to register a win in their second Group A match to keep their hopes alive at the tournament.

The team made an early exit following two defeats in the Group A fixture played at Stade Paea in Tahiti.

The eight-time TSL champions kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Papua New Guinea (PNG) Champions, Hekari United FC over the weekend.

Despite the defeat in the first match, hopes for the Franco Ne’e-coached side to continue their journey at the tournament remains only if they beat the Fijian champions, Rewa FC in their second match yesterday.

It looked promising for Solomon Warriors FC as they wasted no time in just 15th minute of play with a goal from Captain Gagame Feni from a good combination with fellow teammate Jaygray Sipakana.

Warriors continue to hold on to the lead confidently with a couple of chances that should have doubled the margin but failed to find the back of the net.

It was never too late for Rewa FC as they regained composure and leveled the scoreboard in the 40th minute with a low effort from Setareki Hughes.

The equalizer was not enough for Rewa FC to keep their heads high, so earning a win was also key.

Just in the dying minutes of the first period, Samu Kautoga broke the deadlock to give his side a come-from-behind 2-1 lead at the break.

The lead gave Rewa FC the confidence to expose their game plan and dominate the second half of the match, by adding another in the 70 minutes from a well-timed run from Josaia Sela and extending the lead to 3-1.

Solomon Warriors FC team captain Gagame Feni pulled one back in the 72 minutes and tried to put the team in the right position, but Rewa FC confidently closed the scoreboard and earned a 3-2 victory at full time.

With four points from their opening two matches, Rewa FC will head on for another crucial final group stage match against Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United later this week, while Solomon Warriors FC exits the tournament with a game in hand.

Solomon Warriors FC will play their farewell match against defending champions Auckland City in their final Group A match this week.