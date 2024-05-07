PREPARATION STARTS TODAY

… 3 Caretaker Coaches to Prepare National Team Ahead of OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

NATIONAL U23 Head Coach Eddie Marahare will be in charge of the senior Men’s national team in replacement of Spaniard Felipe Vega-Arango in preparation for the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Men’s Nations Cup 2024 in Vanuatu next month.

While the Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) is yet to recruit its qualified coach to look after the Men’s national team, the Telekom Super League (TSL), Kossa FC head coach and the man who helped former TSL Champions, Henderson Eels FC make their debut at the Oceania Champions League back in 2019, will be leading the team preparation with the support of fellow caretaker Assistant Coaches, Batram Suri and Stanley Waita.

SIFF confirmed the appointment of Marahare while also revealing the senior Men’s national team training squad for the tournament set to run from the 15th to the 30th of June.

“The team will be guided by three caretaker coaches while waiting for the federation to review the list of potential national head coaches who are being shortlisted to lead the national Men’s team,” SIFF confirmed.

SIFF further urged the players who were called up to attend the team’s first session today at SIFF Academy, at KGVI.

“The Solomon Islands National Men’s team management has issued a call for all players currently in the country to attend training at the SIFF Academy at 9:00 am tomorrow, Tuesday 7th May.

“The management has also released a provisional team list of 43 players, including overseas-based players.

“However, the management is also aware that players from the Telekom S-League Champions, Solomon Warriors, will be out of the country for the OFC Men’s Champions League, as well as those who are playing abroad.

“Therefore, only those who are in the capital are encouraged to meet this week,” SIFF confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Oceania Men’s Nations Cup 2024 will be hosted in Vanuatu at VFF Fresh Water Stadium and Luganville Soccer City Stadium, with eight teams confirmed to participate.

Participating teams are Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu and Samoa.

Host Nation Vanuatu has been drawn in Group A and will play all its Group matches in Port Vila against New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and New Caledonia.

Group B based in Luganville on the island of Santo, will feature Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, Fiji, and Samoa.

The Group A winner will face the Group B runner-up with the Group B winner to play the Group A runner-up in the semi-finals.

Luganville’s Soccer City Stadium will host one semi-final with VFF Freshwater Stadium in Port Vila to host the other semi-final and the final.

The Solomon Islands will play its first match against host Vanuatu on 15th June at VFF Fresh Water Stadium, at 3:00 PM.

The national team training squad is as follows:

Squad: Philip Mango, Timothy Maerasia, Junior Petua, Harold Nauania, Micheal Laulae, David Supa, Junior David, Loea Mani, Javin Wae, Steven Koti, Stanley Semeka, Aegnari Junior, Leon Kofana, Alick Stanton, Allen Peter, Danny Rofeni, Calvin Ohasio, Innocent Sinahanua, Prince Tahanipue, William Komasi, Patrick Taroga, Molis Gagame, Atkin Kaua, Dona Keana, Hudson Oreinimae, Hadyn Irodao, Raphael Le’ai, Ali Mekawir, Barry Limoki, Gagame Feni, Joses Nawo, Molea Tigi, Alfia Aunga, Marlon Tahioa, Micah Lea’alafa, Bobby Leslie, Dalton Saeni, Alvin Hou,Dickson Maggie, Norman Ngafu, John Orobulu, Junior Fordney and Rocky Junior.

Officials:

Caretaker Head Coach: Eddie Marahare

Caretaker Assistant Coach: Batram Suri

Caretaker Assitant Coach: Stanley Waita

Goalkeeper Coach: Tibon Oge

Physio: Charles Guaba

Kit Manager: Augustine Hou