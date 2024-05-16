Haura FC leads the way in SWPL 2024

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR
WITH three games played by each team in the new women’s football season, Haura FC is currently leading the race by goal difference with a total of 9 points, sitting above defending champions Henderson Eels FC with also 9 points.
Naha FC secured the third spot with 7 points, while Ha’arosia made an improved start on goal difference with 4 points to lead the race from the fourth spot, followed by Koloale FC in fifth, RSIPF Royals FC in sixth and Frigates United FC in seventh.
Geniagu United FC earned a single draw to secure the eighth spot with 1 point, while Marist FC and West Honiara FC are yet to register points following defeats in all three matches.
Meanwhile, the Solrais Women’s Premier League (SWPL) 2024 season will enter Matchweek 4 this weekend at the East End Stadium, with another five games.
The first three fixtures will be played on Saturday, while the final two fixtures will be played on Sunday.