New health minister vows transformation in SI healthcare

BY NED GAGAHE

Dr. Paul Popora Bosawai, recently sworn in as the Minister for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), pledges significant changes in the healthcare sector for the direct benefit of the people of the Solomon Islands.

Dr. Paul, a medical doctor by profession and the newly elected Member of Parliament for North Guadalcanal Constituency, assumed office following his swearing-in ceremony at the government house on Sunday.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support and congratulations received, Dr. Paul took to Facebook to convey his deep humility as he steps into this leadership role.

“Thank you all for the congratulatory messages. I am humble to take on the leadership in the health sector for the Solomon Islands,” he wrote, emphasizing his commitment to transforming healthcare for the nation’s citizens.

He acknowledged the supporters who paved the way for his current position and expressed readiness to work closely with donor partners and ministry staff to build a better and more resilient healthcare system for Solomon Islands.

Meanwhile, former MP Dr. Culwick Togamana lost his seat to new MP Maringe/Kokota Cathy Nori during the recent joint election.

Dr. Paul’s appointment signals a fresh chapter in Solomon Islands’ healthcare, with expectations high for transformative changes under his leadership.