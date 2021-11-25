Maringe leaders call on MP to resign from DCGA

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



LEADERS from the Maringe District House of Chiefs are calling on their Member of Parliament, Dr Culwick Togamana to leave the current government as a form of action and responsibility.

In a letter sent to the MP and Minister for Health and Medical Services yesterday, Paramount Chief, Clement Rojumana questioned why they have not heard from their Parliamentary representative on the looting and burning of properties in the city.

“The current turmoil has affected Our people in the villages in a way or another.

“Our people of Maringe have look to you to at least appraise us on the latest.

Cbief Rojumana said while they cannot control the individual attitudes resulting in the lawlessness seen, they are asking the MP to save the nation and the people he represents in Parliament.

“We ask you to take this stand and to give your best in this circumstance, If is not possible and what we ask means the Prime Minister will have to step aside, to enable the nations capital to return to normalcy.

“If we must bear the unbearable, and do the unthinkable, we would not want you as our MP to be part of a team that brings this nation to its knees,” Chief Rojumana explained.

The call came as two members of the current government reportedly tendered their resignation to the Prime Minister yesterday evening.

The Prime Minister earlier said the only way to remove him from power is through the rightful process within the floor of Parliament.