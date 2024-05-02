Nori refutes allegations of 1 million dollar offer

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

SPECULATION has arisen regarding an alleged offer of 1 million dollars to Member of Parliament for Maringe Kokota Constituency, Cathy Nori, to join the Government of National Unity and Transformation.

Ms. Nori, however, refuted these claims, stating that neither OUR party nor any representative thereof had approached her with such an offer.

“I want to make it clear that at no point was I contacted by our party with an offer of 1 million dollars to join. It goes against my principles to be swayed by monetary incentives. I am committed to representing my constituents with integrity and respect, not for financial gain,” Nori said.

She emphasized that the speculation surrounding the alleged offer is unfounded and inaccurate.

“I want to set the record straight: I have not been offered a million dollars by OUR party. Such rumors undermine the values I stand for,” Nori highlighted.

Mrs Nori is a member of the Solomon Islands United Party and was among the MPs who nominated Matthew Wale for the position of Prime Minister.

The election for Prime Minister is taking place today, with Matthew Wale and Honorable Jeremiah Manele as candidates.