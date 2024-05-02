New schedule for Malaita premier’s election

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA provincial through office of the clerk to Malaita provincial assembly proposed May 8 to begin process for the election of a new government of Malaita province.

This was confirmed by the provincial clerk, Wilson Anii yesterday, as the new schedule and not the previous one that was set for May 6.

“The new schedule was agreed based on administrative works needed to carry out ahead of the premier’s election and a budget session, which will follow.

“We call on 33 elected MPAs of Malaita provincial assembly to be in Auki by Monday next week to take their oath on Tuesday,” he said.

Anii said also on Tuesday, his office will issue notice for the nomination of the provincial speaker. The nomination will open for 3 clear days until election on Friday 10th.

He said after that the elected speaker will issue notice for the election of premier, which will take at least 1 clear day prior to the election of premier.

Anii said that expect for either 14th or 15th May. By that time Malaitans should know the new premier and the new provincial government of Malaita province.

This paper understands that at the moment two camps are vying to form the next provincial government of Malaita province.

One is led by former premier of Malaita province, Daniel Suidani and the other is led by Elijah Asilaua and Randol Sifoni.