MHMS on to vaccination across SI

BY INDY MAEALASIA

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) says they are continuously working on promoting vaccinations and immunisation nationwide.

The Director of Health Promotion, Adrian Leamana said alongside the Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI), they have a communication plan in place to effectively promote and advocate for vaccine and immunization.

In order to be more effective in the provinces, Leamana said “we also have in place, our staff at the provincial level and EPI Coordinator to coordinate the awareness program to ensure the messages are going down to the right target audience or the people concerned”.

He added that they are also aware of using various communication medium such as radio talkback shows/programs, SMS and digital platforms to distribute messages and information effectively.

He then urged the general public that vaccines are a form of prevention and should be taken seriously.