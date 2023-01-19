Water issue at Lata hospital 

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

LATA Hospital in Temotu province is still having difficulty accessing clean and fresh water for the hospital to support its health services operations.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Culwick Togamana.

“I went to Lata hospital and see for myself the challenges of getting regular sources of water to the hospital. This is because the main clean water source is slightly below the hospital,” Togamana said.

He said this issue can be addressed quickly if the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Electrification intervenes.

The Ministry of Mines, Energy and Electrification is responsible for this issue.

“But for now the challenge is still there especially getting the water from the Gracious Bay to the hospital, it is still a major difficulty for now.

“I suppose this issue is something to do with the energy that is required to move the water from the lower level to where the hospital is,” Togamana said.