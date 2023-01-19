Compensation paid over Sasafa death

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Family and relatives of the man whose body was found at Sasafa river three weeks ago have been paid compensation.

This reconciliation money included $100,000 and 30 shell money.

The 26-year-old deceased was from North Malaita, and his death is being treated as foul play by police, which has launched an investigation into the matter.

The compensation was presented by MP for Baegu/Asifola, Makario Tagini, colleague MP for Lau/Mbaelelea, Augustine Auga (who presented portion of the compensation earlier), families and parties on behalf of perpetrators during a reconciliation held at St Paul Anglican chapel in Auki yesterday.

Speaking during the ceremony, MP Tagini conveyed sincere condolences on behalf his people to MP Senley Filualea, relatives and families of the 26 years-old for his death.

“We are so sorry…… and what we will give will not replace life or somebody who is so dear to us, but this is to show our remorseful for what had happened.

“And I want to appeal to all parties to the incident for peace after this ceremony. We must love and forgive each other as one people.

“Our presentation is to show we are so sorry, and please colleague MP for North Malaita, Hon Senley Filualea, relatives and families accept it,” he said.

Tagini added that his people will support police in their investigation and ensure those responsible for the incident must face the full force of law.

MP Filualea, who represented relatives and families of the deceased, said the incident is hard to accept but it has nevertheless happened.

“We thank God that today we can see the hands of God and I want to thank those who continue to pray for peace and reconciliation among problems that are affecting us.

“What is presented is accepted and will be taken to the tribe of the decease. This is what we must do to resolve the issue and heal the wounds as a result of the incident,” he said.

Filualea furthered by appealing to everyone in the province especially in the northern region not to take revenge on what had happened in the distant past.

“That takes us back to the times of the devil, while we are in the modern world and nobody wants such brutal killing and it must be stopped!” he said stressed.

Filualea said parties to the incident are all victims in one way or the other of their life and the paramount thing to do is to reconcile with each other, which had happened.

Premier Daniel Suidani said MPG as a government that looks after people in the province, doesn’t want to see such incident that happened resulted in the reconciliation.

He said the incident is indeed painful to the victim families and even impacted people in the northern region that was not a matter that can solve easily.

Suidani said his government is so grateful that the intervention of three national leaders within northern region help to address the matter for parties to the incident and people in the province.

PPC Malaita, Lesley Kili on that other hand thanked parties related to the incident and stakeholders to put together their mind and heart and agreed for the reconciliation.

He said the matter is actively under police investigation and appealed to people in the knows of the incident to support police in their investigation.

Kili also he called for calm and advised all parties not to take laws into their own hands by responding to the incident.

The reconciliation ceremony was coordinated by the office of peace in Auki with the support of churches, Malaita Provincial Government, police and PMO.