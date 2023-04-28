UN welcomes SI commitment to combat violence on children

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

VISITING UN Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) on Violence against Children, Dr Najat Maalla M’jid welcomes commitment to enhance Solomon Islands’ effort in combating violence against children.

M’jid said her visit aims at building strong political commitment and important strides already taken by Solomon Islands to end violence against children.

“The visit provided me an opportunity for the SRSG to engage with key stakeholders to support and mobilise further action; promote good practices and build bridges that allow for the exchange of experience.

“Am here as a bridge builder as advocator to influence policy maker and all the key stakeholders to make sure that children in Solomon Islands are duly protected,” she said.

M’jid said during her visit this week she met with all the key stakeholders.

“Some of the people I met include Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Minister for Finance and Treasury, Chief of Justice, Minister for Education, Minister for Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs, CSOs, visiting correctional facilities, meeting with survivors and meeting with children with aim to have a better understanding. It was an intensive meeting but this is important, it is a strong key moment for having a snap shot of where you are,” he said.

Minister for Women Youth Children and Family Affairs Freda T Rangirei said the visit of the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) on Violence against Children is “really paramount”.

“Your visit is really paramount. It is very true that all line ministries that connected with us really need to put more efforts to ensure that our children are protected. Your visit is not a mistake but it really gives us more effort to strengthened our efforts,” Rangirei said.