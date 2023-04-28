Three suspects arrested for attack on nurse

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau has confirmed that three suspects has been arrested for an attack on a nurse at the Borderline area.

Commissioner Mangau said the nurse was on her way home after work when she was confronted and attacked by the suspects.

He said their argument was related to a land dispute.

Police were alerted of the incident and attended to report in which the three suspects were arrested for the alleged attack.

Mangau said investigation is still on going and call on those who may have information about the incident to support police in their investigation.