Suidani urged Malaitans to vaccinate

MALAITA Province Premier, Daniel Suidani has encouraged his people to seek advice from doctors over the two vaccines in the country.

They are the China’s Sinopharm and Europe’s AstraZeneca.

This comes after the delta variant is threatening neighboring countries like Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Speaking from Brisbane, Australia, to mark the province’s 38th Second Appointed Day on 15th August, Suidani urges his people not to listen to advice on Facebook and other social media platforms.

He said this sick is killing many people in Fiji which is very close to us.

“So, it is important to go and see doctors for advice on the vaccine,” he said.

Island Sun understands the Government has rolled out the vaccination programme to Malaita last Friday.

A lot of people turned up to get their vaccination in Auki.