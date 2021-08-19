Malaitans in Australia helps Kiluufi

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

Malaitans living in Gatton, Australia have donated towards the province’s main hospital.

Yesterday, the Kiluufi hospital received sets of wheel-chairs and other hospital equipment from Ms Anna Masioa who delivered the support on behalf of the Malaitans in Gatton.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Kilu’ufi hospital, Dr Rex Maukera on behalf of people and medical health services in Malaita province thanked the friends in Gatton for the support.

He said the donations will go a long way in serving the health and medical needs of the people of Malaita.

Maukera said the items donated included 10 wheelchairs, theatre clothing, sanitisers, mother birthing kits, and many more clinical items.

“The support will really help our people especially the elderly ones and disables within the psychio and therapy rehab who really need the items as they will be distributed to them.

“Also other items provided will help the people of the province especially during this time of pandemic,” he said.

He said the donated clinical items will be distributed to other health facilities in the province.

The handover ceremony was attended by Ms Anna Masioa on behalf of friends in Gatton, Dr Maukera and his staffs, and supervising premier Randol Sifoni.