Suidani appoints another two MPAs

Advertise with Islandsun

Share







BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

PREMIER Daniel Suidani on Monday this week appointed two MPAs to replace the two MPAs who last week refused to join his government.

They are MPA for ward 27, Simon Ke’ebo and MPA for ward 12, George Lomo who are waiting to take their oath as new ministers within MARA government.

Provincial speaker Ronnie Butala confirmed to this paper on Tuesday after receiving the letters of appointment of the two MPAs from Premier Suidani early this week.

He said as appointed by Suidani, Ke’ebo will be the new minister for climate change and Lomo as new minister for southern regional affairs.

Butala said his office has prepared for the swearing-in of the newly appointed ministers and will do so as long as he receives advice from the minister of MPGIS.

He said at the moment his office has at its disposal seven MPAs who will take their oath to perform ministerial portfolios within MARA government.

Butala said they are;

1, David Osuria, MPA for ward 6 as the new minister for forestry

2, Meshack Maukera, MPA for ward 19 as the new minister for tourism and commerce

3, Eric Daoni, MPA for ward 9 as the minister for women, youth and sport

4, Simon Ke’ebo, MPA for ward 27, as the minister for climate change

5, Benjamin Baetalua, MPA for ward 2 as the minister for MOI regional affairs

6, George Lomo, MPA for ward 12 as the minister for southern regional affairs

7, Glen Waneta, MPA for ward 8 as the minister for fisheries and education and deputy premier.