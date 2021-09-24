Case file of missing exhibit money now with DPP office

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau confirmed yesterday that the case file of the $300k missing exhibit money is with the Office of the Director Public Prosecution for vetting before returning back to the police for further actions.

Mangau said the case file has been compiled and forwarded to the DPP’s office last Friday for viewing and advice on what will be the next action to take regarding the file.

“We will be waiting on the DPP’s advice and as soon we received back the file police will act on the advice by the DPP”, Mangau said.

Currently the exhibit officer is under suspension and on half pay.

This is the missing $300,000 cash money that were recovered from the so-called Director of One-link Pacifica during the police investigations early last year.

Those monies that were recovered are supposed to be kept as exhibit into the one-link case, that is currently ongoing before the court, however that money went missing while under the care of trusted officers of the RSIPF.

A police officer has been suspended following the missing of the exhibit money, while investigation was carried out.