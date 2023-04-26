Specialist paediatric surgical visit set for May

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

A specialist paediatric surgical visit to see children with abnormalities at the national referral hospital (NRH) is scheduled for May 8-17.

This is according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Service.

“There will be a specialist Pedantic surgical visit from 8th to the 17th of May 2023 to see children with abnormalities relating to passing urine, passing stool and kidney problem,” the Health Ministry said.

Ministry of health said new cases should see a health worker to refer them to the NRH specialist consultation clinic.

“Those who have had previous surgery may make direct appointment to Dr Rooney Jagilly’s surgical outpatient clinic at the National Referral Hospital before the team arrives.

“For enquiries please call the on 44077 or see sister Merelyn at surgical outpatient clinic,” MHMS statement said.