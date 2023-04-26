Reforestation is high in Malaita, authorities want this to continue

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Reforestation is on a high in Malaita province, and the provincial forestry office wants this to continue.

Malaita’s reforestation office says it will soon begin awareness programmes for farmers who want to carry out reforestation on their land.

Reforestation officer, Mr Ronnie Aiwewe told SunAuki yesterday they plan to visit farmers in the northern region soon.

He said the increase of reforestation in the province is due to the right information disseminated to farmers.

Aiwewe said there are trainings to assist farmers on reforestation, which are organised through community workshops, or one-on-one talks.

He said this has been done in partnership with other project programmes where they work together to conduct the trainings.

Aiwewe said for interested farmers who are yet to venture into the programme, the office can be notified and arrangements can be made to provide the awareness.

He said for their satellite farmers, there are also trainings.

Aiwewe said in 2022, a total of 23 training activities were conducted for farmers, including training engagements with other stakeholders in the province.

“The need to reforest is not tomorrow’s but now, and through the awareness programme people would learn on the importance of reforestation.

“Reforestation is not merely about money, but to save by reclothing the natural habitat destroyed by destructive activities and a preparation for your future.”