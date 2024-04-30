Sogavare signs off PM candidacy

BY CAROL-ANNE SULEGA

CARE-TAKER Prime Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) elect for East Choiseul, Manasseh Sogavare has humbly announced he will not be the Coalition for National Unity and Transformation (CNUT) Prime Ministerial candidate.

His announcement last night during the press conference was to clarify his intentions followed by the public’s view over the possibility of him being the PM candidate for the largest grouping in the coalition.

Sogavare shared sentiments being able to serve his people and the country as a whole since 2019 as Prime Minister.

The caretaker PM further elaborated the effects of politics on his family and his children being subjected to unprecedented verbal abuse whilst being accused without any court proceedings.

“I have been accused of many things but not a single one of these accusations have been proven in court.

“My family (my children included) have been subjected to unprecedented verbal abuse. I have been continuously vilified in the media.

“Our family home has been razed to the ground but that did not waver my resolve to continue to serve our people. It has not been easy,” Sogavare said.

Sogavare further added that these have been a monumental commitment and sacrifice. “However, we persevered as a family, government and country because the Lord our God has been our pillar of strength, courage and comfort,” he reiterated.

MP elect for Hograno-Katova-Kia-Havulei (HKKH), Jeremiah Manele is now the Parliamentary wing leader of the Ownership, Unity & Reform (OUR) Party after formally being handed over by caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare last night.