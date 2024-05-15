FIRST SITTING FRIDAY

BY CAROL-ANNE SULEGA

IN an official announcement yesterday, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Governor-General of Solomon Islands, has laid out plans for the commencement of the twelfth Parliament this Friday.

Using powers outlined in the Constitution, Sir David Vunagi has announced that this twelfth Parliament’s first sitting is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The stated section of the constitution 72(1), outlines the authority and procedures for convening sessions of Parliament. It specifies the Governor-General’s role in designating the time and place for Parliament sessions to commence. This section is a foundational aspect of the Solomon Islands’ constitutional framework, ensuring the orderly functioning of the legislative branch of government.

This declaration marks a crucial step in Solomon Islands’ democratic process, signaling the start of a new parliamentary term. It is an eagerly awaited moment for citizens as they anticipate the beginning of upcoming discussions and decisions shaping the nation’s future.

The twelfth Parliament inherits the task of tackling various challenges, from economic growth to social welfare, against a backdrop of global changes. The convening of Parliament provides a vital opportunity for elected officials to come together, debate, and create laws reflecting the needs of Solomon Islanders.

As the nation gears up for the beginning of a series of sittings, all eyes turn to Honiara, where Parliament members will gather to begin their legislative work. The Parliament Building, with its rich history, will once again serve as the place where the people’s voices are mandated to be heard through their elected representatives.

Under the guidance of Sir David Vunagi, the twelfth Parliament of Solomon Islands is ready to embark on its journey, committed to serving the nation with honesty and dedication.