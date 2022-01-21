Sogavare: People getting sick from the virus

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODODKOLO

PRIME Minister, Manasseh Sogavare has confirmed that some people that tested positive for the COVID-19 virus are getting sick.

“We are seeing some people getting quite sick with the virus,” Sogavare said.

He adds that there is no adequate space at the Central Field Hospital to cater for all the diagnosed cases of COVID-19

“We have no option but to adopt the same strategy used by other countries that were faced with the situation of inadequate facilities to look after COVID-19 positive cases,” Sogavare said.

He said due to the very limited facilities, the Oversight Committee has recommended all COVID-19 patients who are not sick, to remain at home and self-Isolate for 14 days.

Additional information will be provided on this aspect soon.