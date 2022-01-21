Post lockdown safe practices.

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Members of the public must continue to observe COVID-19 safe practices post lockdown.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare emphasized the safe post lockdown practices as the current lockdown ends tomorrow, Saturday 22nd January.

Limit movements into town. Wear face masks when leaving your homes. DO NOT LEAVE YOUR HOME IF YOU ARE NOT WEARING A FACE MASK. Practice social distancing of at least 2 meters distance from the next person. Use hand sanitizers or wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Do not congregate. Practice social distancing and use face masks when travelling in public transports – maximum of 3 people per taxi and only 2 people per row in public buses. Use masks when you go into shops and the market.

The 60 hours lockdown which was effective from 6 pm Wednesday 19th January ends tomorrow, Saturday 22nd January.