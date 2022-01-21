Post lockdown safe practices.

Share
Members of the public must continue to observe COVID-19 safe practices post lockdown.
Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare emphasized the safe post lockdown practices as the current lockdown ends tomorrow, Saturday 22nd January.
- Limit movements into town.
- Wear face masks when leaving your homes. DO NOT LEAVE YOUR HOME IF YOU ARE NOT WEARING A FACE MASK.
- Practice social distancing of at least 2 meters distance from the next person.
- Use hand sanitizers or wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
- Do not congregate.
- Practice social distancing and use face masks when travelling in public transports – maximum of 3 people per taxi and only 2 people per row in public buses.
- Use masks when you go into shops and the market.
The 60 hours lockdown which was effective from 6 pm Wednesday 19th January ends tomorrow, Saturday 22nd January.
