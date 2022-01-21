Field hospital to only accommodate very ill patients

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Central Field Hospital will only accommodate very sick COVID-19 patients says Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Sogavare confirmed this in his national update on the COVID-19 situation in the country today.

“Only the very sick patients will be taken to the Central Field Hospital,” he said.

Sogavare adds that they are working to establish another two sites to accommodate other positive cases.

“We are working to establish another two sites, one being a former quarantine station that will become available today. Once completed these additional quarantine stations will increase our capacity to accommodate more COVID-19 patients that are asymptomatic and sick, “he said.

He also revealed that is already a widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in the capital city with pockets of infections already present in GIPPOL and Foxwood area.

“We expect pockets of infections to some of our provinces and are stepping up operations in anticipation”.

“Operations going forward, as you have seen daily numbers of COVID-19 are expected to keep increasing for a while as the community transmission gathers momentum,” Sogavare said.