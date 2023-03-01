SINA taskforce works closely with Trade Union to lift suspension

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE suspended Solomon Islands Nurses Association (SINA) is currently working closely with the registrar of Trade Union to lift the suspension.

This is according to the National Director of Nursing, Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Michael Larui.

Larui said the taskforce Chairperson and Secretary met with registry of Trade Union last week and came to an understanding where the requirements of Trade Union is to submit certain reports and returns to allow the Registry of Trade Union to consider lifting of the suspension and eventually reinstate the association.

He said prior to this they also had a meeting with Health’s permanent secretary and have submitted a request to the Attorney General through the permanent secretary.

Larui said the Attorney General advised them to submit an application to the registry of Trade union.

“In which we did, our taskforce Chair and General Secretary make submission to the registry of Trade Union and so, there was a follow-up meeting in that meeting we found that there is currently now a progress, progress in the sense that we are working very closely in the registry of Trade Union on how to address it because apart from State of Public Emergency there are also administrative issues affecting the association,” he said.

Larui adds, SINA is a professional association for nurses of the country.

During the period of the pandemic under the SOPE the association was suspended due to the action they made which was contrary to government regulations.