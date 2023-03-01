Cyclone Judy upgrades to category-two storm

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE



Tropical Cyclone Judy has been upgraded to category two storm as it gains momentum and moving slowly towards northern waters of Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands Meteorological Services (SIMS) confirmed in Tropical cyclone warning number-five issued at 1.30pm yesterday.



SIMS also warned that the tropical low-pressure system in the Coral Sea is also approximately 410 nautical miles (761 km) west-southwest of Rennell and Bellona province.



At 1.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 28th February 2023) Tropical Cyclone Judy was located approximately 101 nautical miles (187 km) south of Tikopia Island.



“Cyclone Judy is moving southwest at 06 knots towards northern waters of Vanuatu and intensifying. Whilst the tropical low in the Coral Seas is moving northeast at 22 knots towards Rennell and Bellona province.



As such, SIMS warned that a tropical cyclone warning is still current for Temotu province and tropical disturbance is enforced for the remaining provinces.



“Situation: at 11:00 am (Tuesday), tropical cyclone Judy (category two) with a central pressure of 980 hectopascals was located near 14.0 degrees latitude south and 168.7 degrees longitude east. This is located approximately 101 nautical miles (187 km) south of Tikopia Island, Temotu province.



“At 11:00am (Tuesday), the tropical low in the Coral Sea with a central pressure of 1003 hectopascals was located near 12.6 degrees latitude south and 153.1 longitude east. This is located approximately 410 nautical miles (761 km) west-southwest of Rennell & Bellona province.



“Cyclone Judy is moving southwest at 06 knots towards northern waters of Vanuatu and intensifying. Whilst the tropical low in the coral seas is moving northeast at 22 knots towards Rennell and Bellona province.



“Expect gales force winds of 34 to 47 knots (63- 87 kilometers per hour) near and over whole of Temotu province and over Rennel and Bellona within in the next 24 hours with very rough seas and moderate to heavy swells (3.5 – 5.0 meters) and potential coastal flooding.

“Elsewhere (other provinces), expect winds of 20 to 30 knots (37- 56 kilometers per hour) increasing to 33 knots (61 kilometers per hour) with moderate to rough seas and moderate swells.



“Rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times is expected over most provinces.

“Such bad weather may lead to possible landslide and flooding over communities living near hill slopes, close to large rivers, streams and low-lying areas.



“Sea travelers are urged to consider safety actions as such heavy rain can reduce visibility.

“Motorists are also advised to use extreme caution when travelling on road. Do not attempt to cross rivers and large streams of unknown depth.



“People should take precautionary measures as bad weather associated with the tropical cyclone poses threats to lives and properties.

“Please share this information to people with disabilities.

“Please listen to SIBC and all media outlets for further updates. SIMS said