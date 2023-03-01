MV Marina Sea fare increases

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

THE Management of Easy Line Shipping Services has announced that sea fare for MV Marina will increase as of its next trip to Western Province.

One of the crew made the announcement during M.V Marina’s recent trip this week.

The crew said MV Marine will charge passenger $555 as of next week.

The crew was unable to give reasons as to why Easy Line Shipping Service Management has decided to increase its sea fare.

MV Marina’s sea fare was SBD455 and the passenger cargo boat is one among other ships that provides shipping services to Western Province.

MV Marina normally leave Honiara on Saturday and return on Monday every week.