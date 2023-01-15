SIG scholarship results to be released before end of Jan

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Government scholarship results 2023 will be published before the end of this month.

This is according to the acting permanent secretary of the ministry of education and human resources development (MEHRD) James Bosamata.

Bosamata revealed this when asked in a media conference yesterday.

He said he had received an update from Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority (SITESA), which is responsible for the scholarship programme, confirming that the result will be ready before the end of January.

“Most institution will open in January or early February the scholarship is under SITESA, however, I have received an update this morning (Yesterday) that they are also working very hard to release the scholarship names for the recipients of Solomon Islands Government (SIG) sponsored students this month before the end of the month.”

SIG Scholarship online application opened on October 14, 2022 and closed November 30, 2022.