‘Build-use and forget’ syndrome must stop: Galaigu

BY NED GAGAHE

Caretaker Premier of Central Province Polycap Galaigu has appealed to School Board of Managements and School Administration in Central Islands Province to refrain from the “build-use-use-use and forget” syndrome that is prevalent with a lot of public infrastructure and gifts from development partners.

Speaking at the handover of boys dormitory building and ablution block on Wednesday 20th March 2024 at Siota Provincial Secondary School, Mr. Galaigu urges School Board of Management and Administrations to put in place maintenance and repair programme with the appropriate budget allocation on annual basis.

“Let me reiterate, we must refrain from the “build-use-use-use and forget” syndrome that is prevalent with a lot of public infrastructure and gifts from our development partners. In addition, I am aware that in the recent years, there have been instances where school properties have come under threat from a few community members, I beg you to refrain from such untoward behaviors.

“I appeal to the students, staff and school managements to take good care of the facilities and to use it with respect and with the overall intention of ensuring that it continues to serve students now and into the future.” Mr. Galaigu said.

Caretaker Premier Galaigu expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the province to the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Programme (ESSP) and in particular the two key donors of ESSP, the Governments of Australia and New Zealand in partnership with SIG through the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD).

“A major project of this magnitude is not an easy undertaking in the Solomon Islands, where building materials have to be sourced and shipped from Honiara to Siota. More importantly, the translation of the plans into the physical infrastructure requires leadership, commitment and the concerted efforts of a number of stakeholders, most of who are represented in this handing over ceremony. On this note, I thank the contractor Willies Construction for your professional work and completing this project in time. I also thank the project managers in ESSP and the Ministry of Education for monitoring and ensuring the completion of this project.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, let me close by reiterating the appreciation of the Provincial Government and the people of Central Province and more especially the teachers, students, school board of management and communities in and around Siota to the Governments of Australia and New Zealand, and the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development for selecting Siota PSS to be a recipient and beneficiary of the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program or ESSP in short.” Galaigu said.