Education to probe missing school results

BY NED GAGAHE

The education ministry (MEHRD) will investigate why some schools are missing in this year’s form-one placement results.

The form-one placements (or grade-six results) were released this week by MEHRD, but some schools were reported missing.

Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) Mr James Bosamata they will probe this matter ‘as soon as practical’.

Bosamata confirmed that they are aware of the issue and officials at MEHRD have been directed to look into the matter and resolve it as soon as possible

“That was true, some schools might not in the list, the work on the year six (grade 6) for placement into year seven (form 1) is very challenging for us,” Bosamata said.

Basamata said the task involves a lot of processes and collaboration between schools, education authorities and MEHRD which relevant documents are transferred and processed before actual placement is made.

He said along these process things might go wrong which has resulted to the missing schools.

Bosamata assured affected schools and individuals to they are currently working on it and will resolve accordingly before the academic year begins on January 23.

“During these process documents might go missing.

“At the moment we are get in touch with the education authorities why those schools did not appear.

“So that we ensure placement of the schools appear.

“It’s not too very late, we have two weeks more to go. In fact, we’ve already contacted the schools concerned through their education authorities why their documents have gone missing.

“Hopefully in the next two weeks we will rectify that and ensure that it will appear and published,” Bosamata said.