MWYCFA praises APTC

BY INDY MAEALASIA

Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA) has praised APTC for their investment in upskilling youths to reduce unemployment and encourage entrepreneurship.

“I believe this partnership that we are having now is a way forward for our country. It must be maintained to allow for more people to be up-skilled and recognised with qualifications that will eventually make a difference in the lives of young people. Solomon Islands needs qualified and skilled workforce.” MWYCFA Deputy Secretary Aaron Pitaqae said.

Citing the Solomon Islands National Youth Policy, Pitaqae emphasised that such initiatives are tackling one key area, the high rate of unemployment and the lack of entrepreneurship for youths.

With youths making up 70% of the population and limited resources to meet their demands, Pitaqae emphasised that such initiatives are also vital for “peace and stability” and urged for the continuity of the programs.

“In that regard, I wish to call on all parties involved in this program to ensure continuity of the program for the benefit of our youth” he said.

He also reassured APTC and the Australian High Commission in the Solomon Islands that the government through his ministry will continue to provide the necessary support.

Pitaqae was the key note speaker on the recent APTC graduation held at Saint Barnabas compound.