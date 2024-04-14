MEHRD advise public of free online courses scam

The Senior Management of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) is aware of recent incidents of promotion fliers or advertisement circulated through the internet of Free Online Courses that is claimed to be offered by the Ministry in association with the University of the South Pacific (USP).

Scammers are actively targeting members of the public in Solomon Islands and abroad by impersonating an online course. The Scammers used logos of the Solomon Islands Government and the USP to advertise the courses they claimed are being offered by the Ministry.

Members of the Public are advised that the promotion flier on the so-called online courses do not come from the MEHRD, nor is there any arrangement made with the USP to offer courses online.

The fliers should be ignored and members of the public are advised strongly to stay vigilant and not to share these with others. Do not respond to the fliers. Never access the website and do not enroll for the online courses that do not exit. If you are unsure whether the courses are genuine, you should contact our Communication Manager on phone (+677 22462).

–MEHRD PRESS