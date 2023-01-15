Mala direct employees get their covid-19 allowances

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MORE than a hundred direct employees who served in last year’s covid-19 programme in Malaita province received their due covid-19 allowances on Wednesday this week.

They form part of seconded staffs and casual workers in the province who had served in the covid-19 campaign, and continue to receive their allowances.

In a statement from the direct employees, they thank MHMS for facilitating the payment that was delayed for more than half a year.

They said the payment received was part of their first submission which covered their involvement in the campaign from January – March 2022.

They said their second submission which is yet to be paid is from April – June 2022 to complete their allowance payment for the covid-19 programme.

However, they said although they are happy to receive their allowances, there are number of concerns that need clarifications on their payment package.

Why staffs performed similar duty and days of work, but paid different amounts of allowances

Why not paid with SBD$300 and SBD$350 standard covid-19 allowance rate

Why some paid with the standard rate whilst others paid with only SBD$150 rate

Some staffs worked only in green zones (not high risk) and received high allowances more than those worked in red zones (high risks)

Director of Malaita provincial health, who also the chairman of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for covid-19 in Malaita, Dr Rex Maukera explained that payment is mainly done upon number of days staffs had worked.

Saying his office depends on reports from supervisors.

Having said this, he said the ministry of health (MHMS) can offer the workers answers to their questions.