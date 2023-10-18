SETTLERS WARNED

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

University calls for stop to intrusion into Panatina and Kukum campuses

BY NED GAGAHE

The national university has called on settlers outside the boundaries of its two campuses to stop encroaching into its lands.



Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Executive Management issued a public notice warning the settlers along the boundaries at Panatina and Kukum campuses to stop further illegal encroachment and activities on its land.



The warning comes as SINU prepares to commence its security fencing project at both campuses soon.

The statement which was posted on SINU’s Facebook yesterday said, “Those Illegally Settling on Panatina and Kukum Campus Land Boundaries.



“Subsequent to the Notice issued on 15 June 2022, the Solomon Islands National University issues this final Notice as follows:

“1. SINU is the registered owner of the Fixed Term Estates (FTEs): –

Panatina Campus: Parcel 192-002-131 comprising 44.27 hectares.

Panatina Campus: Parcel 192-007-31 comprising 3.0857 hectares.

Kukum Campus: Parcel No.191-038-84 comprising 56.56 hectares.



“2. SINU hereby reminds all illegal settlers on Panatina and Kukum Campuses to stop further illegal encroachment and activities on SINU land.



“3. SINU respectfully requests all illegal settlers on Panatina and Kukum Campuses to move out from the SINU land boundaries with immediate effect.



“4. SINU shall commence its Security Fencing Project at Panatina and Kukum Campuses very shortly.



“5. SINU shall commence legal eviction against the perpetrators who failure to uphold the provisions in 2 and 3 above.



“6. Anyone who claims ownership on the FTEs 1 (a) (b) and (c) have the right to seek justice in relevant tribunals or the Court of Law.” SINU said.