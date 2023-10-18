Intimidation case trial date set for Nov 30

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The trial date into the case on a man charged with intimidation is set for November 30.

Dudley Hiroari was charged with one count of intimidation and he pleaded not guilty.



Prosecution informed court during the interim mention that they had no issue regarding the trial date.

However, the defence lawyer was absent for the interim mention.



Court suspended hearings for October 24, 2023 at 9am for final interim mention. And, defence has been instructed to attend.



Allegations say Hiroari and other men went to the Putu logging camp in Isabel Province on November 12, 2022 to check on their land boundaries.



The next day, Hiroari allegedly went to the complainant’s house and threatened her at her own home.

The complainant said that Hiroari approached her looking very angry and shouting at her saying abusive words.



Complainant reported the matter to Buala police and Hiroari was later arrested.

Police Prosecution appears for the Crown and Private law firm appear for the defence.