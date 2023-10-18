Expert Explores Complexity of Value-Added Chain in Fisheries at EASI Gathering

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Xavier Vincent, a World Bank Lead Fisheries Specialist with 30 years of experience in fisheries aquaculture in marine environments, shed light on the intricate nature of the value-added chain in the fisheries sector.



He shared his findings during his presentation at the Economic Association of Solomon Islands (EASI) gathering, held at Heritage Park Hotel last Thursday.



Vincent’s presentation delved into the complexity of the value-added chain in fisheries, emphasizing that it involves a multitude of interconnected processes.



He explained, “We are talking here about fishing a tuna, bringing it onshore, putting it into a container, running to your factory, processing it, putting it into camps, packing it, selling it to the market, selling it to a shop, and selling it to somebody.”



He likened the value chain to a string of interconnected elements, stating, “In French, the value chain is described as a string that is connected together, and we will produce this rope. So, this is a very difficult exercise, as you need to understand what I call the handset connection in order to have a vessel that is working. You need a crew, gas, ice, satellite services, and all the necessary inputs for the industry to function.”



Vincent clarified that it’s not merely a chain but a continuous flow of products and services that work in harmony to produce a final product that moves through the supply chain.



To comprehend this intricate web, he emphasized the need to consider various elements, such as organizational structure along the value chain, the flow of main products, and the market’s demands at the end of the chain.



He acknowledged that managing this complexity presents numerous challenges, particularly when considering different interests and requirements in each segment of the value-added chain. For instance, in the processing phase, factors like energy, water, labor, and more become essential components in ensuring smooth operations.



The World Bank is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources on the second phase of the Pacific Islands Regional Oceanscape Program (PROP), which succeeded the Pacific Regional Oceanscape Program for Economic Resilience (PROPER) in September 2021.



Under PROP, the World Bank is working closely with Pacific governments, regional organizations, and communities to bolster sustainable ocean and coastal fisheries management and strengthen institutions responsible for conservation.



PROP’s objectives encompass enhancing ocean management across the Pacific, with a focus on:

Promoting more sustainable fishing practices.



Enhancing surveillance of Pacific Exclusive Economic Zones.

Enforcing fishing regulations more effectively.



Improving access to regional and international markets.



Vincent’s insights underscored the importance of understanding the intricate dynamics of the fisheries value-added chain, which plays a critical role in the sustainable management of ocean resources and the economic growth of the region.