SECRET NAURU RECRUITMENT?

Foreign affairs ministry says it is not aware of this

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs and External Trade office says they are not aware of the Nauru recruitment of workers arrangement.

That is according to the Permanent Secretary for MFAET Collin Beck in a press conference held on Friday 28th April.

“We are not aware of this Nauru recruitment of workers arrangement but as a government we are very much interested to explore all labour mobility opportunities not only in Nauru but basically at parts of other countries of the Pacific including countries in the Northern Pacific,” Beck said.

He said the government through MFAET have actually made known their interest noting that there is a huge work ready pool.

“We are basically ready to enter into any other opportunities that countries including Nauru have to offer.

“So certainly we were not involve in that but if we involve inside we would have provide candidates for Nauru to take a look at but this is something that we can keep looking at,” Beck said.