Fini-led MNGFR launches policy

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

THE Fini-led Malaita New Government for Fundamental Redirection (MNGFR) provincial government of Malaita province launched its policy roadmap in Auki on Friday 28th of April.

Speaking during the launching of the policy, Premier Martin Fini said the policy signifies a new direction, new and renew relationships with stakeholders and development partners in the remaining hours MNGFR will take in the redirection of the province.

“The policy will be a road map to begin a redirection of a long challenging development journeys as we will take on new initiatives to confront an unknown water.

“Most importantly this policy signifies that my Malaita New Government for Fundamental Reform will be open for engagement with international development partners to achieve the goals stated in the policy,” he said.

Fini said when assuming premiership, he made it clear that his government was ready to engage with all willing development partners that genuinely want to help Malaita in its fundamental direction.

He said under the policy it has five important directives, (1) connecting the disconnect, (2) leadership, politics and development, (3) delivering projects and programs (4) fundamental redirection (5) intervention for doable and transitional strategy.

Fini explained that in connecting the disconnect, MNGFR’s vision is to ensure all Malaitans must be connected through collective decisions which will determine their future.

He furthered that in leadership, politics and development, MNGFR will ensure leaderships and decision making are shared responsibility of all for stability of the province and the nation.

On that note, Fini thanked the DCGA government for birthing MEDI which will play a pivotal role in mediating and negotiating the aspirations in the policy with national government and development partners.

“I am greatly indebted to DCGA for contracting consultants through the MEDI who will be working with my new government to implement this policy.

“I thanked DCGA for recognizing these challenges by establishing the entity through its Cabinet Sub Office within the Prime Minister’s Office to implement national projects of Malaita,” Fini said.

According to Premier Fini, his government will work with national government through MEDI to transform objectives stated in the policy into reality.

“I acknowledged and highly thanked the technical team from MEDI in collaboratively putting thoughts and ideas into this policy.

“Through consultation and collective efforts from the technical team, we managed to have the final document presented to us in this launching,” he said.

“MEDI and Malaita New Government for Fundamental Redirection (MNGFR) will combine effort to deliver some of the national projects for Malaita and they are listed in the policy,” he said.