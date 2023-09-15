RSIPF leaders conclude conference, prepare for PG23 and NGE24 with commitment to safety

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

The Provincial Police Commanders (PPCs) and Departmental Directors of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) successfully concluded a three-day conference in the capital, Honiara, on September 13, 2023.

This significant gathering brought together PPCs from various provinces and Departmental Directors of the RSIPF to strategize and prepare for two major upcoming events, the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23) and the National General Election 2024 (NGE24).

The conference commenced earlier in the week, with the honor of an official opening program presided over by the Minister of Police, National Security, and Correctional Service, Honorable Anthony Veke. The theme for this event was “Strengthening and Promoting Policing Operational Capability and Capacity in Partnership with Stakeholders and Communities for a Safer Solomon Islands through Shared Experience.”

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said the conference’s central focus was on enhancing and refining the operational work plans and priorities for implementation during PG23 and NGE24. This meticulous planning is vital to guarantee the safety and security of Solomon Islands during these pivotal events.

He called upon law-abiding citizens to collaborate closely with the RSIPF.

“Let us all come together to make PG23 and NGE24 truly memorable occasions, not only for our children but also to showcase to the world our ability to successfully organize such large-scale events in the future.” Mangau said.

Mr. Mangau’s appeal continued with a call for a united effort to ensure these two major events remain crime-free.

He said public need to work together hand in hand to safeguard the peace and security of our nation during these critical moments.