Lobbying going on in Malaita ahead of premier’s election

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

POLITICAL lobbying for the new premier of Malaita province is on the crossroad as election is only five days away.

Since weekend, intense lobbying continued to unfold between the two rival camps led by Daniel Suidani and Elijah Asilaua.

Both camps are claiming numerical strength of the 33 seats of the provincial assembly and numbers on each camp are yet to be stable.

However, Suidani’s camp – yesterday claimed a majority of 20 MPAs in the camp, while they continue to lure MPAs to join the camp.

“A total of 20 MPAs of us are camping at AM and Hilltop motels in Auki. Names of MPA in our camps will release soon, but we are confident at the moment.

“Our headcount at the motels is today (yesterday) morning is 20 and we are working on arrangement to pick one of the members of our camp.

“He is Mr Simon Ke’ebo, the MPA elect for ward 27 of West Kwaio constituency. Ke’ebo is not new to Suidani, for he was once served under the MARA government.

“And Ke’ebo should be our last inclusion to claim majority of the house, in spite of the abundance time to do lobbying,” according to Suidani’s camp.

Meanwhile, the other rival camp which made up mainly of re-elected MPAs from the outgoing Fini’s executive and other new ones is also claiming number.

Since a recent interview with one of the camp members, MPA for ward 14, Mr David Solo Baerara claimed 19 MPA in their camp.

The 19 MPAs made-up of seven re-elected ones and 12 new comers. The camp is believing to be in Honiara at the moment and expect to be in Auki by this weekend.

Both camps are yet to publish names of their MPAs.

According to the provincial clerk, Mr Wilson Anii no specific date yet set for the sworn-in of the elected MPAs, but they must do so prior to the 6th May.

May 6th is set by Malaita provincial office through the office of the provincial clerk to begin process of the election of speaker and premier, which will held in Auki.