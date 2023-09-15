Election candidate pleads guilty to electoral breach

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Election candidate Junior Silas Ika Philip has pleaded guilty to failing to submit his campaign expenses and fund sources.

Yesterday before Principal Magistrate Elma Veenah Rizzu Hilly Mr Philip pleaded guilty to the criminal charge laid against him by police.

In the previous court hearing of his case, Ika Junior pleaded not guilty to the charge however, yesterday his lawyer told court that his client has changed his plea.

Court adjourned to September 28 for the agreed facts and sentencing submission from the counsels. Also, court instructed the counsels to file the documents before close of business on September 27.

Bail was extended for the defendant.

It was alleged Philip registered as a candidate of the East Kwaio Constituency in 2019 National General Election.

On July 19 and 20, 2019 Ika Junior failed to submit to the Chief Electoral Officer of the Solomon Islands Commission, a statement of account in an approved form, specifying the expenses incurred during his campaign for the National General Election and the source of all funds used to meet those expenses.

Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and Public Solicitor Office appears for the defence.