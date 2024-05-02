Verdict on Peochakuri murder case set for Friday

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

The High Court is set to deliver the judgment in the case involving a man from Peochakuri tomorrow.

The accused David Tingi stand trial of one count of murder in connection to an incident at Peochakuri village in South Guadalcanal on May 6, 2022.

Allegations suggest that the accused and the deceased were engaged in an argument resulting in the tragic incident.

It is reported that the defendant allegedly struck the victim’s head with a hammer and continued to assault the victim while they were on the ground.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was subsequently transported to the National Referral Hospital for medical treatment. Regrettably, the victim succumbed to the injuries several days later.

According to the Prosecution, the incident stemmed from an argument, with claims that the deceased had allegedly attempted to sexually assault his own daughter on multiple occasions prior to the fatal incident.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution represents the crown.