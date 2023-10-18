Road Improvement Project in East Malaita Commences with World Bank Funding

Advertise with Islandsun

Work on a critical 21-kilometer road project in East Malaita is set to begin today, thanks to funding from the World Bank through the Ministry of Communication & Aviation and Ministry of Infrastructure Development.



This project, which is part of the Solomon Islands Road and Aviation Project (SIRAP) Phase 1, will address the longstanding challenges posed by the region’s deteriorating road conditions.

Trades Transformation Company Ltd, the company responsible for the project, successfully transported its machinery to the project site last Thursday.



The project is planned to span a period of six months, and its scope is categorized into three phases: emergency maintenance, periodic maintenance, and routine maintenance.



Billy Holosivi, Project Director/Administrator of TTC, emphasized that the project’s scope of work encompasses 19.9 kilometers of gravel road and 1.1 kilometers of concrete pavement road, particularly addressing steep hills along the 21-kilometer route.



Work is slated to commence at Fosi market in Dala and extend up to Kware’e bridge.

Ambrose Kirei of SMEC, the supervision consultant for the project, noted that mobilization efforts had already commenced last week and that actual construction was scheduled to begin today.



Kirei highlighted the project’s importance for the people of East Malaita, as it will facilitate the transport of their products to Auki, enhancing regional connectivity and trade.



Despite delays attributed to stringent measures imposed by the World Bank, Stephen Maesiola, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, expressed his satisfaction that the project was finally getting underway.



The region had long grappled with poor road conditions, and the upgrade was eagerly anticipated, especially with the Christmas season approaching.

Maesiola emphasized that the Ministry of Infrastructure Development aimed to provide a smoother travel experience for residents and visitors alike.



However, it’s essential to note that contracts have not yet been awarded for the central and eastern sections of the road, extending up to Atori.



These areas have been severely affected by continuous rainfall, resulting in challenging travel conditions for vehicles.



Disturbing images shared on social media showed vehicles mired in mud, prompting local residents to employ ropes to free them onto a flat surface.



This outcry on social media has prompted calls from public to the Member of Parliament for East Malaita, Manasseh Maelanga, for swift action from the government to address the road conditions in these sections.



The road improvement project is expected to have a significant impact on the region’s transportation infrastructure, promising smoother travel and delivering substantial benefits to local communities and businesses.



The upgraded road is poised to enhance connectivity, support economic activities, and provide a more comfortable travel experience for residents and visitors in East Malaita.